Nothing Is Preventing John Bolton From Spilling Whatever Beans He Has

Just for the record, everyone understands that John Bolton could tell us everything he knows about Trump anytime he wants to. Right? He just has to pick up the phone and ask 60 Minutes if they’d like to do an interview. It would be on the air by this Sunday.

Alternative, he can call me and I’ll do the interview. It would be a total softball. “Tell me everything interesting you know about Donald Trump,” I’d ask. Then I’d turn on the tape recorder and sit back to await my Pulitzer Prize.