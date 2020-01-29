33 mins ago

Nothing Is Preventing John Bolton From Spilling Whatever Beans He Has

Just for the record, everyone understands that John Bolton could tell us everything he knows about Trump anytime he wants to. Right? He just has to pick up the phone and ask 60 Minutes if they’d like to do an interview. It would be on the air by this Sunday.

Alternative, he can call me and I’ll do the interview. It would be a total softball. “Tell me everything interesting you know about Donald Trump,” I’d ask. Then I’d turn on the tape recorder and sit back to await my Pulitzer Prize.

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

