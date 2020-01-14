Here’s some more China data for you:
That’s likely a new record for 2019. China also produces about one-third of the world’s total of solar and wind power, but it’s still a drop in the bucket compared to coal. China’s coal production in 2019 was more than five times that of the next biggest country: the United States, at 0.36 billion tonnes of oil equivalent. Here is China’s total energy breakdown:
This is by far our planet’s biggest climate change challenge.
We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.