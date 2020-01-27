Survey Results: Climate Change, Health Care On Top

My little weekend survey is finished and the results are in. Here are the top ten policy issues among my readership:

I’m a little surprised that climate change scored only 81 percent. Who are the 19 percent of you who didn’t even put it in your top five?

One thing of note is that most of the top ten consists of economic-ish issues, not hot button culture war stuff—although that doesn’t necessarily mean the culture war stuff is less important to you. I didn’t put abortion in my top five, for example, but that’s not because I don’t care about it. It’s because every Dem candidate shares virtually the same position on it.

For the record, my top five were: climate change, health care, unions, income inequality, and pre-K.

Here are the also-rans:

You guys don’t care about Iran and Iraq at all! Child care, family leave, and pre-K also rate pretty low. Is that because my readership skews male? Or childless? I don’t know.

Based solely on this—which nothing should be—Democratic presidential candidates should probably be talking more about gun control and unions, and less about family leave and opioids. And reparations should be off the table completely.