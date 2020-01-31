Tim Murphy Is In Hell

Apparently Tim Murphy did something we frown upon—kicked a homeless person? told a lame joke on Slack?—so our editors packed him up and sent him to Iowa to watch political commercials. I guess that’s better than sending him to Wuhan. Maybe?

Anyway, I don’t know why anyone would treat a valued employee this way, but journalism is a tough business these days. Click here if you want to read Tim’s report while thanking God that you didn’t get sent to Iowa.