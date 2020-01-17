What Is There to Say About Ken Starr?

I’ve now had my morning corn flakes and . . . I still have nothing to say about Ken Starr. He’s certainly bucking for Sean Hannity’s title as most egregious partisan hack of the Trump era, though I’m not sure if this move quite gets him into first place. Time will tell.
UPDATE: This gets to the heart of the matter, doesn’t it?
this is definitely an “are you fucking kidding me?” kinda day.
— Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) January 17, 2020
