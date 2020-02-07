Friday Cat Blogging – 7 February 2020

I think I’ll let our kittens grow up for another couple of weeks before they get featured again. I figure that four weeks old should be pretty close to peak cuteness. In the meantime, here is brave Sir Hilbert, who chased away an invader cat on Wednesday night and made our house safe once again.

In this victory portrait, Hilbert is sitting on the fabulous teal chair. This chair is about 80 years old and still in perfect condition. My family gets it reupholstered in teal every decade or two, and that’s it. What I want to know—and what no one can give me a straight answer to—is why an old chair like this is so sturdy. Is it the wood? The joints? Something else? Whatever it is, I can tell you that new chairs like this one sure don’t last anywhere near 80 years.