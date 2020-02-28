1 min ago

Friday Kitten Blogging – 28 February 2020

My mother’s kittens are now five weeks old, so I figure it’s time to check in again. It turns out that they have escaped their box and are now energetically exploring the entire bedroom—but not the rest of the house. Not yet, anyway. I’m not sure what’s up with that, but I’m sure that soon they’ll be scampering everywhere that’s not locked up tight.

The top picture is their official five-week group portrait. They are engaged in their favorite activity: gathering up in a heap and squirming around. Below that we have individual shots of Stripey, Blackie, and Gray. They are adorable, no? Let me know if you’re interested in taking one home with you.

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

