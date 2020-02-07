Health Update

I got my latest M-protein readings last night:

That’s an increase from 0.25 to 0.49 since the last test a couple of months ago. This is not the best news in the world, but as usual, a single measurement might or might not mean anything. We’ll find out next month if this is an outlier or the start of a trend. If it’s a trend, it probably means I have to switch to a different chemo regimen.

Oddly, this coincided with a sudden spike in my level of lactate dehydrogenase, which has something to do with cell death. But that might be an outlier too. We’ll find out next month.