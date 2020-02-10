How Hard Will It Be to Beat Trump This Year?

Here is today’s mystery chart. It shows every incumbent president who has run for reelection since 1950. For each one, the two red dots represent the year before the election and the year of the election. What do you conclude?
1 hour ago
Here is today’s mystery chart. It shows every incumbent president who has run for reelection since 1950. For each one, the two red dots represent the year before the election and the year of the election. What do you conclude?
We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.