Joe Biden Is Turning Things Around in South Carolina

In national polls, the best you can say about Joe Biden is that he’s no longer plummeting. But in South Carolina, the past week has been a terrific one for him. According to the Real Clear Politics aggregate, he’s made up all the ground he lost earlier in the year:
This is quite the exciting Democratic primary, isn’t it? If Biden pulls off a solid win in South Carolina it could have a big effect on Super Tuesday.
We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.