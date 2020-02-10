1 hour ago

Justice Department Now Openly Assisting Trump’s Reelection Campaign

Lindsey Graham says that the Justice Department is now acting as an investigative arm of President Trump’s jihad against the Biden family:

Mr. Graham, a South Carolina Republican who is the chairman of the Judiciary Committee and a vocal Trump ally, said Attorney General William P. Barr told him in a telephone call early Sunday morning that the department was “receiving information coming out” of Ukraine delivered by Mr. Giuliani. “He told me that they have created a process that Rudy could give information and they would see if it’s verified,” Mr. Graham said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

Nobody should be surprised by this. Republicans have made it clear that they support Trump’s use of federal government resources in his reelection campaign, so why bother trying to hide it anymore? Lindsey Graham apparently has no problem with this, and no one else in the party has complained about it either.

When will it all end? That’s an easy one: it will end when Joe Biden is no longer a threat, and not a day sooner.

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.