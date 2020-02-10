Justice Department Now Openly Assisting Trump’s Reelection Campaign

Lindsey Graham says that the Justice Department is now acting as an investigative arm of President Trump’s jihad against the Biden family:

Mr. Graham, a South Carolina Republican who is the chairman of the Judiciary Committee and a vocal Trump ally, said Attorney General William P. Barr told him in a telephone call early Sunday morning that the department was “receiving information coming out” of Ukraine delivered by Mr. Giuliani. “He told me that they have created a process that Rudy could give information and they would see if it’s verified,” Mr. Graham said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

Nobody should be surprised by this. Republicans have made it clear that they support Trump’s use of federal government resources in his reelection campaign, so why bother trying to hide it anymore? Lindsey Graham apparently has no problem with this, and no one else in the party has complained about it either.

When will it all end? That’s an easy one: it will end when Joe Biden is no longer a threat, and not a day sooner.