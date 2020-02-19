Liveblogging the Vegas Debate

Mike Bloomberg speaks!

9:44 pm – Biden is being even more aggressive than in the last debate. I thought that was probably a good strategy, but the poll numbers sure didn’t back me up. We’ll see how it works this time.

9:43 pm – Will Bloomberg release everyone from their NDAs? Nope.

9:40 pm – Is Bloomberg a misogynistic jerk? Suddenly all of Bloomberg’s weak points are being brought up at once.

9:38 pm – Why hasn’t Bloomberg released his tax returns? Bloomberg: I make a lot of money all over the world, so it takes a while. This actually seems fair.

9:34 pm – So far I don’t think anyone has really dented Bloomberg much. At the same time, Bloomberg has mostly just defended himself in a fairly dull monotone. That’s safe, I suppose, but not likely to broaden his support.

9:30 pm – Here are stop-and-frisk stats courtesy of the New York ACLU:

Incidents went down in Bloomberg’s final year in office by 75 percent, but as Biden said, this was under pressure from the Justice Department.

9:27 pm – Stop and frisk! Bloomberg says it’s the one thing he’s embarrassed about from his term in office. “It got out of control.” But then he cut it by 95 percent. I’m pretty sure that’s completely bogus….

9:25 pm – Bloomberg finally gets a question: Is he a fan of Obamacare? He tries to claim that, in fact, he was in favor of it at the time.

9:20 pm – Sheesh. Everyone is too busy taking shots at each other to take shots at Bloomberg.

9:18 pm – Warren takes a big shot at Buttigieg’s health care plan: “It’s a PowerPoint, not a plan.”

9:10 pm – Well, this debate is starting out on a spirited note.

9:09 pm – Sanders gets pissed.

9:08 pm – Buttigieg: In a couple of weeks we could find ourselves stuck with one candidate who wants to burn this party down, and another who wants to buy it.

9:06 pm – Biden says no, he’s the guy to beat Trump.

9:05 pm – Bloomberg: I’m a mayor, I’m a manager, I’m a philanthropist. Beat Trump!