Liveblogging Yet Another State of the Union Address

I’m not sure I can take yet another one of these from Donald Trump, but duty calls. So let’s get into this.
9:12 pm – Trump says he’s produced 7 million jobs in the past three years. Fact check says: True! But in the three years before that, Obama created 8 million jobs.
9:09 pm – Three short years! We’ve gone from international basket case to strongest nation on earth! Pence is unimpressed. Pelosi can’t stand to hear more.
9:04 pm – ZOMG! Nancy Pelosi offered to shake hands with Trump but he refused.
8:56 pm – How long will tonight’s SOTU last?
a) 59 minutes
b) 64 minutes
c) 67 minutes
d) 75 minutes
e) 83 minutes
8:54 pm – Did Dana Bash just say that this is the 100th anniversary of white women getting the vote? WTF?
8:52 pm – We’ve still got a few minutes to go, so let’s play a game. Which of these is the most likely headline following tonight’s speech?
a) Trump sounds notes of prosperity, unity
b) Cheers, jeers for Trump
c) Response divided after Trump shoots Adam Schiff
d) Trump announces federal occupation of California
e) President calls for civility, honesty in public life
