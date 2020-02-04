Liveblogging Yet Another State of the Union Address

I’m not sure I can take yet another one of these from Donald Trump, but duty calls. So let’s get into this.

9:12 pm – Trump says he’s produced 7 million jobs in the past three years. Fact check says: True! But in the three years before that, Obama created 8 million jobs.

9:09 pm – Three short years! We’ve gone from international basket case to strongest nation on earth! Pence is unimpressed. Pelosi can’t stand to hear more.

9:04 pm – ZOMG! Nancy Pelosi offered to shake hands with Trump but he refused.

8:56 pm – How long will tonight’s SOTU last?

a) 59 minutes

b) 64 minutes

c) 67 minutes

d) 75 minutes

e) 83 minutes

8:54 pm – Did Dana Bash just say that this is the 100th anniversary of white women getting the vote? WTF?

8:52 pm – We’ve still got a few minutes to go, so let’s play a game. Which of these is the most likely headline following tonight’s speech?