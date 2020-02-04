24 mins ago

Liveblogging Yet Another State of the Union Address

Melania Trump and Rush Limbaugh wait in the House chamber for President Donald Trump to begin his State of the Union address.CNN

I’m not sure I can take yet another one of these from Donald Trump, but duty calls. So let’s get into this.

9:12 pm – Trump says he’s produced 7 million jobs in the past three years. Fact check says: True! But in the three years before that, Obama created 8 million jobs.

9:09 pm – Three short years! We’ve gone from international basket case to strongest nation on earth! Pence is unimpressed. Pelosi can’t stand to hear more.

9:04 pm – ZOMG! Nancy Pelosi offered to shake hands with Trump but he refused.

8:56 pm – How long will tonight’s SOTU last?

a) 59 minutes
b) 64 minutes
c) 67 minutes
d) 75 minutes
e) 83 minutes

8:54 pm – Did Dana Bash just say that this is the 100th anniversary of white women getting the vote? WTF?

8:52 pm – We’ve still got a few minutes to go, so let’s play a game. Which of these is the most likely headline following tonight’s speech?

a) Trump sounds notes of prosperity, unity
b) Cheers, jeers for Trump
c) Response divided after Trump shoots Adam Schiff
d) Trump announces federal occupation of California
e) President calls for civility, honesty in public life

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

