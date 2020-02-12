Lunchtime Photo

This is Hoover Dam at sunset, taken from the Arizona side. It took me a couple of tries to finally get to this particular parking lot, but I eventually arrived there right on time and got several nice pictures of the dam sporting this delicate lavender hue. In the background you can see the newish bridge on Highway 93 that I posted a picture of last week. Note that although this makes a nice picture, if the water in Lake Mead were at normal levels it would reach all the way to the bottom of the purplish band that runs across the dam just barely below the roadway surface.
