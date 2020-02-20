30 mins ago

Mike Bloomberg Either Won or Lost Tonight

If my Twitter feed is any indication, the unanimous opinion of everyone on the planet is that Mike Bloomberg got completely thrashed in the debate tonight. Conversely, I thought he came through OK. He took a ton of hits, but he mostly swatted them away without suffering a lot of damage.

So what really happened? Is lefty Twitter totally out of touch? Am I reading mostly stuff from partisans? Or have I wildly underestimated how brutal the attacks on Bloomberg were? I am now genuinely curious to see how the conventional wisdom congeals over the next week or so.

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone.

