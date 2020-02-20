Mike Bloomberg Either Won or Lost Tonight

If my Twitter feed is any indication, the unanimous opinion of everyone on the planet is that Mike Bloomberg got completely thrashed in the debate tonight. Conversely, I thought he came through OK. He took a ton of hits, but he mostly swatted them away without suffering a lot of damage.

So what really happened? Is lefty Twitter totally out of touch? Am I reading mostly stuff from partisans? Or have I wildly underestimated how brutal the attacks on Bloomberg were? I am now genuinely curious to see how the conventional wisdom congeals over the next week or so.