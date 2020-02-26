Only the Fist Bump Can Defeat the Coronavirus

Via Alex Tabarrok, here is today’s news you can use:

In these days of coronavirus anxiety, it’s important to greet strangers in the safest way possible. Short of adopting the Japanese bow, it turns out that the fist bump is our best bet. In fact, perhaps we’ll now evolve to new versions of the fist bump that become progressively lighter until they stop just short of actual skin contact. Perhaps our germaphobe president can lead the way?