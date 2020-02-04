14 seconds ago

People With Disabilities Are Not Always Keen on Paper Ballots

The Iowa counting fiasco has prompted a resurgence of folks who think we should conduct all elections using paper ballots. It worked for decades, so why not now? Who needs all this techno gimcrackery anyway?

I happen to agree with this, despite paper ballots being responsible for the election of George W. Bush in 2000. However, many, many people with disabilities don’t, and they have the ADA on their side. So keep this in mind when you issue your clarion call for paper ballots. As a backup to machines they’re fine, but as a replacement not so much.

