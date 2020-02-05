Sorry Donald, But California Is Kicking Ass

Last night, as Donald Trump was taking one of his usual shots at the socialist hellhole of California, I womped up a chart of economic growth by state since the end of the Great Recession. California turned out to be the fastest growing big state in the country.

But you might have missed it, so let’s do it again. This time, though, let’s do growth of per capita GDP so we account for population growth. Here are the results for the ten biggest states in the nation:

This time it’s not even a close call. California is by far the fastest growing state since 2010, posting an increase in per capita state product from $55,000 to $68,000. Trump can throw out all the insults he wants about climate change, immigrants, and regulations, but the numbers don’t lie. California is kicking ass.