The Iowa Caucus FUBAR

Still no results from Iowa. This is a dex night, so I don’t mind that I have to stay up late for this, but I hope they get us some results eventually. I’m beginning to wonder. Will this be our first election with a computer screwup so bad that we literally never find out who won? That would sure make Mike Bloomberg’s decision not to spend $50 million in Iowa look smart, wouldn’t it?

Anyway, if and when we get results, I suppose I’ll have something to say about them. At the moment, I see that Pete Buttigieg is just declaring victory even with no results in, which I suppose is smart. Who knows? Maybe that’s all that anyone will remember even if the official results released in 2021 show him losing.

