The Justice Department Is Now Trump’s Personal Fiefdom

Back in the day, if you got caught interfering with the Justice Department it was a big deal. No longer. The Trump strategy is to do it all in public:

BREAKING: AG Barr is taking control of legal matters of interest to President Trump, including the Roger Stone sentencing, according to multiple people familiar with the matter. https://t.co/TR87t1U1DW — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 12, 2020

Trump is thrilled and wants the whole world to know about it:

Congratulations to Attorney General Bill Barr for taking charge of a case that was totally out of control and perhaps should not have even been brought. Evidence now clearly shows that the Mueller Scam was improperly brought & tainted. Even Bob Mueller lied to Congress! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2020

This is not even a major headline in most newspapers, just a bit of routine news out of the White House. What’s coming next?