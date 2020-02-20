Under Pressure, Apple Mulls Possibility of Not Being Jerks

Over at Recode, Jason Del Ray reports that Apple is finally taking antitrust concerns “seriously.” How do we know this?

Apple is considering allowing iPhone users the ability to make third-party apps such as Chrome and Gmail the default on their phones.

That’s it? That’s a sign of taking antitrust concerns seriously? This is a pretty low bar, isn’t it?

And how is it that Apple users have put up with this for the past decade anyway? Are you guys really not allowed to use any other browser or email app as your default? Yeesh. I think I’ll stick to Windows and Android, thankyouverymuch.