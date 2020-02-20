2 hours ago

Under Pressure, Apple Mulls Possibility of Not Being Jerks

Over at Recode, Jason Del Ray reports that Apple is finally taking antitrust concerns “seriously.” How do we know this?

Apple is considering allowing iPhone users the ability to make third-party apps such as Chrome and Gmail the default on their phones.

That’s it? That’s a sign of taking antitrust concerns seriously? This is a pretty low bar, isn’t it?

And how is it that Apple users have put up with this for the past decade anyway? Are you guys really not allowed to use any other browser or email app as your default? Yeesh. I think I’ll stick to Windows and Android, thankyouverymuch.

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

