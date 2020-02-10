Wait! Amy Klobuchar Is Surging In New Hampshire.

Are more New Hampshire polls going to drop between now and tomorrow? I don’t think so. Here’s the latest:

Compared to Friday, Sanders is surging even more strongly, while Biden and Warren are tanking even worse. But the big news is Amy Klobuchar. On Friday she was at 9 percent, several points below both Biden and Warren. Today she’s surged to 12 percent, slightly ahead of Biden and Warren. If she accomplishes the holy grail of primary campaigns—“better than expected”—could that mean she’s starting to peak at precisely the right time?

Hard to say! And in three weeks, Mike Bloomberg gets his first real test on Super Tuesday. Nationally he’s now in fourth place at 13 percent, but still doing poorly in California, the biggest delegate prize of them all. Stay tuned.