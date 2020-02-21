Will America Elect a Socialist President?

Pretty much everyone agrees that Mike Bloomberg did a terrible job last night. However, there was a one-minute segment where he went after Bernie Sanders:



This is what I’m afraid of in the general election. Sanders doesn’t get a lot of pushback from his fellow liberals for being a socialist, but Republicans will have no qualms about thrashing him to pieces over it. If Sanders wins, I suspect this attack from Bloomberg is just a tiny little taste of what he’ll get in the fall when the campaign gets going. What’s more, I think it will be more effective than we lefties are willing to admit to ourselves.

Maybe I’m wrong. We’ll see.