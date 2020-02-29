32 seconds ago

You Do Not Need a Three-Month Supply of Spam

Why are people stockpiling canned goods and water? The coronavirus, of course. But does that make any sense? Are we really expecting the virus to lead to a collapse of the country, a collapse so complete that water utilities stop functioning and truckers all stop making deliveries?

I understand the logic behind stockpiling an extra month or two of important medicines. A lot of the raw ingredients for pharmaceuticals are made in China, and it’s possible that shipments along the supply chain could be interrupted. Even this seems like a bit of an overreaction, but at least there’s some sense behind it.

But prepping for doomsday? Come on, folks.

