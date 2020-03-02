$2.2 Trillion Coronavirus Rescue Bill Passes Senate Unanimously

After all the last-minute posturing and outrage, not a single senator opposed the coronavirus rescue bill:

The sprawling legislation, which passed 96-0, would send checks to more than 150 million American households, set up enormous loan programs for businesses large and small, pump money into unemployment insurance programs, greatly boost spending on hospitals, and much more.

On Monday it was a $1.8 trillion bill. Then it was $2 trillion. Now it’s $2.2 trillion. That’s $400 billion casually tacked on over the course of four days. The Senate literally took the entire annual cost of the Obama stimulus program and tossed it into the pot as a sort of sweetener to buy votes.

This is especially impressive because I can’t find a reliable source to tell me exactly what that $400 billion is for. I mean, sure, it may not seem like much in the great scheme of things, but it still represents 25,000 tons of hundred-dollar bills. That’s a lot!