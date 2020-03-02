23 seconds ago

$2.2 Trillion Coronavirus Rescue Bill Passes Senate Unanimously

This pile of money the Joker is burning may look impressive, but it's only a few billion dollars.Warner Brothers

For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis and more, subscribe to Mother Jones' newsletters.

After all the last-minute posturing and outrage, not a single senator opposed the coronavirus rescue bill:

The sprawling legislation, which passed 96-0, would send checks to more than 150 million American households, set up enormous loan programs for businesses large and small, pump money into unemployment insurance programs, greatly boost spending on hospitals, and much more.

On Monday it was a $1.8 trillion bill. Then it was $2 trillion. Now it’s $2.2 trillion. That’s $400 billion casually tacked on over the course of four days. The Senate literally took the entire annual cost of the Obama stimulus program and tossed it into the pot as a sort of sweetener to buy votes.

This is especially impressive because I can’t find a reliable source to tell me exactly what that $400 billion is for. I mean, sure, it may not seem like much in the great scheme of things, but it still represents 25,000 tons of hundred-dollar bills. That’s a lot!

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.