Back to Work, Billionaires Say

Kudos to the LA Times copy editor responsible for this headline:
The story itself is from Bloomberg:
The billionaire Tom Golisano was smoking a Padron cigar on his patio in Florida on Tuesday afternoon. He was worried. “The damages of keeping the economy closed as it is could be worse than losing a few more people,” said Golisano, founder and chairman of the payroll processor Paychex Inc. “I have a very large concern that if businesses keep going along the way they’re going, then so many of them will have to fold.”
When the revolution comes, at least now we know who will be first up against the wall.
We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.