32 mins ago

Chart of the Day: Unemployment Claims Are Up!

For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis and more, subscribe to Mother Jones' newsletters.

Here’s the chart everyone has been waiting for:

I hope we don’t all go crazy over this. After all, we basically ordered 3 million people to stop working, so it’s hardly a surprise that 3 million people filed claims for unemployment compensation. I’ll bet next week is going to be pretty high too.

In any case, this is your chart porn for the week. I hope Donald Trump doesn’t successfully use it as an excuse to try to end all the control measures we’ve put in place to slow down the spread of coronavirus.

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.