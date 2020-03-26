Chart of the Day: Unemployment Claims Are Up!

Here’s the chart everyone has been waiting for:

I hope we don’t all go crazy over this. After all, we basically ordered 3 million people to stop working, so it’s hardly a surprise that 3 million people filed claims for unemployment compensation. I’ll bet next week is going to be pretty high too.

In any case, this is your chart porn for the week. I hope Donald Trump doesn’t successfully use it as an excuse to try to end all the control measures we’ve put in place to slow down the spread of coronavirus.