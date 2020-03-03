Coronavirus Cases Are Going to Spike This Week

The latest on the coronavirus:
The Trump administration said on Monday that nearly a million tests could be administered for the coronavirus in the United States by the end of this week, a significant escalation of screening as the American death toll reached six and U.S. infections topped 100.
Please keep in mind that if a million people are tested, it’s inevitable that hundreds or even thousands of new cases will be found. Don’t panic when that’s announced. It means only that our knowledge has changed, not the facts on the ground.
