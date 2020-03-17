18 mins ago

Coronavirus Growth in Western Countries: March 16 Update

Here’s the coronavirus growth rate through Monday. I’ve added three new countries. One reader suggested Canada, since they’re right next door. My old boss wanted to see Spain, and since I used to do everything he told me, why break tradition now? Then, to even things out, I added Sweden just to see how one of the Nordic countries was doing.

There’s not a lot new here. Almost everyone is still on the Italian growth path. The big exception is Spain, which is in terrible shape, and the UK and Sweden, which continue to be a little under the Italian trendline. The United States remains almost perfectly on the Italian trendline, and there’s really no reason to think we can get off it before the next two or three weeks at the earliest.

The raw data from Johns Hopkins is here.

