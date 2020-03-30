Coronavirus Growth in Western Countries: March 29 Update

Here’s the coronavirus growth rate through March 29. Sweden continues to be oddly flat, which looks more like a reporting issue than a real flattening. Italy remains on track for the death rate to peak around April 7 and then start declining. No other countries have shown any big changes since yesterday.

How to read the charts: Let’s use France as an example. For them, Day 0 was March 5, when they surpassed one death per 10 million by recording their sixth death. They are currently at Day 24; total deaths are at 435x their initial level; and they have recorded a total of 39 deaths per million so far. As the chart shows, this is slightly below where Italy was on their Day 24.

The raw data from Johns Hopkins is here.