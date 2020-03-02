2 hours ago

Donald Trump in Four Quotes

Donald Trump in four quotes:

  • Why he denounces the press so much: “You know why I do it? I do it to discredit you all and demean you all so when you write negative stories about me, no one will believe you.”
  • How he gets away with lying so much: “Look, you just tell them and they believe it. That’s it: you just tell them and they believe. They just do.”
  • Why he can say and do anything he wants: “I have the most loyal people. Did you ever see that? Where I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose any voters, okay?”
  • On revenge as the central focus of his life: “If somebody hits you, you’ve got to hit ’em back five times harder than they ever thought possible. You’ve got to get even. Get even.”

