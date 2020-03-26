It’s Time: Dr. Fauci Needs to Stand Up to Trump

Hmmm:
There is no evidence that Trump could tell a lie so false and dangerous that Dr. Fauci wouldn’t immediately leap to defend it as a reasonable way of giving Americans hope.https://t.co/Xz5m5QKDgq
— Susan Simpson (@TheViewFromLL2) March 27, 2020
I know my position on Fauci is an unpopular one, but he needs to knock this off. Whenever he waffles and equivocates like this he lends Trump credibility for everything he says—and Trump’s blatherings are heard by ten times more people than Fauci’s next-day corrections. On a net basis, Fauci is doing more harm than good unless he stands up to Trump more forthrightly and consistently.
