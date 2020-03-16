Joe Biden Looks Set For Another Landslide on Tuesday

In the face of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s almost easy to forget that we still have a Democratic primary race going on. But we do. So just for the record, here are the latest poll aggregates from 538.com for the four primaries being held tomorrow:

Joe Biden is at 60 percent or higher in all four states and 538 now gives Biden a 100 percent chance of winning a majority of the delegates. I hope, for Bernie’s sake, that he concedes graciously after this. It’s just hard to believe that continuing forward does him or his reputation any good.