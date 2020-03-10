Lunchtime Photo

How about a mystery photo today? I took this picture at the OC Zoo last year, but the owl wasn’t in a cage. It was perched on a zookeeper’s arm. I took a bunch of pictures, and then, just as I was about to ask the guy what kind of owl this was, he got called away and disappeared. So I don’t precisely what species this is. But I’ll bet somebody in comments does.

If I remember correctly, it was about a foot tall. That’s all I can tell you about it.