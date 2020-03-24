2 hours ago

Lunchtime Photo

This picture was taken at Willaha, Arizona, which is just south of Grand Canyon National Park. I left the park right at sunset because it didn’t look to me like the sky was going to become very spectacular, but by the time I got to Willaha about 30 minutes later it was very dramatic indeed. I’ll never know if it looked anything like this back at the canyon. I really like the deep blue color contrasted with the ruddy sunset, all with a little bit of moon peeking out.

January 28, 2010 — Willaha, Arizona

