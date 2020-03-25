As near as I can tell, these are both pictures of Western blue-eyed grass. But one is blue and the other is purple. Likewise, one has rounded petals and the other has pointy petals. They sure don’t look like the same flower to me. And yet they are.
Lunchtime Photo
