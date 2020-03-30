Lunchtime Photo

Friday was dex day, which means that Friday night was dex night. I eventually got bored and decided to get in my car and roam around looking for pictures to take. Neither of the things I had in mind panned out, but eventually I ended up near the Segerstrom Center for the Arts. That turned out to be a nice place to stop.

This is a picture of Segerstrom Hall, the first concert hall built at the center. It takes a nice picture at night, doesn’t it? It is sadly empty in these virus-infested times, but I can assure you that all its employees are hard at work at home. Right, inkblotsaunt?