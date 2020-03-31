Lunchtime Photo

Yesterday I showed you Segerstrom Hall at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts. Today I’ll show you the rest: the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts. Perhaps you can guess who donated the lion’s share of the funding for this complex?

This is an interesting picture. It’s a panorama of four shots stitched together by Photoshop, but for some reason Photoshop refused to merge the two leftmost shots. Eventually I had to do it myself, and the fact that I could do it at all means that it was a fairly easy stitch. So why wouldn’t Photoshop do it? I’ve run into this before, and it’s almost always with images that look like they’re really easy. It’s very strange.