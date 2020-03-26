Lunchtime Photo — Throwback Thursday

This is one of my very oldest digital pictures, taken in 2001 on a corporate outing to Switzerland. It shows the city walls of Lucerne in the morning mist, and luckily for us Photoshop has restored it to a halfway decent condition. The accompaniment is a Vivaldi oboe concerto with my (distant) cousin Heinz Holliger on the oboe. It’s a soothing tune for these stressful days.
We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.