Lunchtime Photo — Throwback Thursday

This is one of my very oldest digital pictures, taken in 2001 on a corporate outing to Switzerland. It shows the city walls of Lucerne in the morning mist, and luckily for us Photoshop has restored it to a halfway decent condition. The accompaniment is a Vivaldi oboe concerto with my (distant) cousin Heinz Holliger on the oboe. It’s a soothing tune for these stressful days.

October 10, 2001 — Lucerne, Switzerland

