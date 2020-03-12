Lunchtime Photo — Throwback Thursday

This week’s edition of Throwback Thursday is curated by my sister. The picture is of the Bridge of Sighs in Venice, which famously led convicted criminals from the courthouse to the prison and—poetically speaking, at least—gave them their last look at beautiful Venice. The song is Gerry Rafferty’s “Baker Street,” presumably because my sister is a huge Anglophile and likes the title. Enjoy!
1 hour ago
We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.