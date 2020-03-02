3 hours ago

Manufacturing in China Plummeted in February

I can’t read this any better than you can, but unfortunately I don’t need to:

This is the manufacturing PMI release for China, and just like the US version a score of 50 is neutral. Anything below 50 means that manufacturing is contracting, and in February manufacturing in China contracted at its fastest rate in recent history. On the (semi) bright side, US manufacturing is showing softness but hasn’t quite started contracting yet:

Meanwhile, the OECD predicts a significant reduction in global economic growth thanks to the coronavirus. Instead of growing at 2.9 percent, they now figure growth will be 2.4 percent at best.

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.