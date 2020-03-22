From New York City mayor Bill de Blasio on the coronavirus crisis:

The president of the United States is from New York City and he will not lift a finger to help his hometown, and I don’t get it.

This is not a mystery. For years New York has sneered at Donald Trump. It mocked him when he went bankrupt. It called him vulgar and tasteless when he unveiled his buildings. It laughed at his wives and his children. It sued him for fraud after he started Trump University. It ruined his plans to build the world’s tallest skyscraper. It called him “short fingered.” It jeered at his TV show. And then it voted for Hillary Clinton in a landslide by 79-19 percent.

Now Trump has his revenge. Any other questions?