Quote of the Day: Donald Trump Finally Has His Revenge on New York City

From New York City mayor Bill de Blasio on the coronavirus crisis:

The president of the United States is from New York City and he will not lift a finger to help his hometown, and I don’t get it.

This is not a mystery. For years New York has sneered at Donald Trump. It mocked him when he went bankrupt. It called him vulgar and tasteless when he unveiled his buildings. It laughed at his wives and his children. It sued him for fraud after he started Trump University. It ruined his plans to build the world’s tallest skyscraper. It called him “short fingered.” It jeered at his TV show. And then it voted for Hillary Clinton in a landslide by 79-19 percent.

Now Trump has his revenge. Any other questions?

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

