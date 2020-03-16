Republicans Are Not Very Concerned About the Coronavirus Pandemic

This is really depressing:

It’s hardly surprising that the young are less concerned than the old. But there’s no reason this should be a partisan issue. The virus certainly doesn’t care. And yet, thanks to Fox News and talk radio and President Trump, Republicans just don’t think the coronavirus pandemic is a big deal. Overall, only about a third of Republicans are very or somewhat concerned about it.

These people are going to die. They’re going to cause other people to die. It’s insane.