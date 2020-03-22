Republicans Finally Agree to Help Health Care Workers During Health Care Crisis

From Politico’s roundup of the coronavirus rescue bill:
Senate GOP leaders and the White House conceded to a Democratic demand for tens of billions of dollars for hospitals and health-care providers as part of the rescue package.
Republicans “conceded” to a “Democratic” demand to assist health care providers in the middle of the biggest global pandemic in a century. Were Republicans really opposed to this? Seriously?
