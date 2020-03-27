2 hours ago

Survey Results: We’ll Be Housebound Through June

Here are the results of yesterday’s survey:

This doesn’t seem like a bad guess to me. I think we have to be prepared to hunker down through June, and two-thirds of you agree that it’s going to be June or later.

On the other hand, a third of you think we’ll be finished with control measures by May, and that’s despite the fact that my readers tend to be pretty well informed and pay no attention to Donald Trump. I wonder if a real survey would show that most people think we’ll be done with this whole thing by the end of April?

