Sweden Update

I am now up to 37 (!) emails about Sweden’s coronavirus testing regime. This is roughly 37 more than I have received about any other country aside from the United States. So far, they’re about equally split between people telling me that Sweden reduced its testing program last week and that’s why its growth rate has flattened vs. people telling me that Sweden has a more thorough testing than most countries and I should ignore all the idiots.

I don’t know which to believe. They could both be true, after all. For what it’s worth, Sweden is about average on coronavirus deaths. However, this probably tells us more about where they are on the growth curve than it does about how good their testing program is.