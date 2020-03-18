37 mins ago

We Don’t All Need $2,000 Checks

Oddly—or so you may think—I’m more OK with $2,000 checks for everyone than $1,000 checks for everyone. I still think this is a bad way of helping those in the most need and a bad way of stimulating the economy, but at least $2,000 is enough to make a difference for more than a couple of weeks.

So here’s a thought. I have no idea how to implement it, but maybe someone else does. There are lots of us who don’t need these checks. I certainly don’t, and I’d be happy to endorse mine over to some organization that will transfer the money to those who have lost their jobs or part of their income because of coronavirus restrictions. Details of how to do this are left as an exercise for the reader. But I want the recipients to get the cash, not some sort of in-kind charity. Just match up donors with donees with maybe a bit of vetting so donors feel comfortable they aren’t being ripped off.

In my case, a $2,000 check would get deposited straight into savings, where it would do no good for anyone. Who can help people like me do something better with it?

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.