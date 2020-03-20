12 mins ago

We Need Income, Not One-Off Checks

There’s no harm in sending $1,200 checks to everyone. This kind of flat, one-time payment is a favorite of Republicans, so it’s no surprise they’ve defaulted to it yet again.

But it also doesn’t do much good. We need to get through our heads that the coronavirus outbreak won’t be over in April. Or May. Probably not by June, either. We have months to go.

This means people need income, not one-time checks. And this income needs to fully replace their old income—or come pretty close to it.

This is what Congress should be working on, and they should be doing it in crisis mode, right along with building more temporary hospital capacity. So why aren’t they? Why are they instead fussing over dumb little checks and bailouts for the cruise industry? It’s insane.

INCOME AND HOSPITAL CAPACITY. That’s what we need. And it needs to start yesterday. Then Congress can go back to squabbling over other stuff.

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.