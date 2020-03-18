We Need More Hospital Beds

Coronavirus countermeasures can flatten the curve of infections, but it’s now clear that they won’t flatten it enough. There’s just not enough time. So in addition to continuing efforts to reduce the infection rate, our top priority needs to be the construction of temporary hospital capacity. Ideally this would be intensive care capacity, but if that’s not feasible then we just have to come as close as we can.

This needs to start now. As in today. It needs essentially infinite funding. It has to be nationwide. Construction needs to be a 24/7 effort. We only have until June to be up and running. That’s ten weeks from now.

It’s time to stop screwing around. Donald Trump’s reelection checks can wait a few days. Job 1 right now is the construction of more hospital capacity.