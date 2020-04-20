American Oil Is Now Selling for Nothing. But Act Fast!

Do you happen to have a big, empty tank in the vicinity of Cushing, Oklahoma? If so, this is your lucky day! You can literally buy WTI crude oil for nothing as long as you’re willing to take physical possession of it. Maybe you can even get paid to take it off someone’s hands. Welcome to the new world of COVID-19 plus international squabbling over oil production. We no longer have oil shortages, we have oil storage shortages.
-$2.00 oil!https://t.co/tTPYutRq0Y pic.twitter.com/27NHv0IP94
— Joe Weisenthal (@TheStalwart) April 20, 2020
